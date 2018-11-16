A Davenport man currently on probation in connection with an August 2016 shooting incident has been arrested in connection with a shooting Oct. 9 and for peddling marijuana.
Chase Alexander Keis, 21, is charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. He also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed in the shooting incident by Davenport Police Officer Joseph Dorton, on Oct. 9 at 6:14 p.m. officers were sent to the 1500 block of Washington St. for a shots fired call.
Officers recovered three spent .22-caliber shell casings on the east side of Washington Street.
When officers watched video from the city-owned cameras in the area, they noticed a gray Pontiac Grand Prix traveling northbound. The front passenger window of the vehicle was going down as two victims were walking northbound on Washington Street, too. From the front passenger seat of the Grand Prix six shots were fired at the two victims.
With the help of witnesses and cell phone evidence, officers were able to identify Keis as the passenger who fired the shots, according to the affidavit.
Keis is prohibited from possessing a firearm as on Dec. 29, 2016, he pleaded guilty to a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon without intent, a Class D felony. He was sentenced to three years on probation. In that case, Keis fired a 9mm handgun at an occupied residence in the 1800 block of Esplanade Avenue on Aug. 16, 2016 at 5:32 a.m. The home was occupied by five people including a 2-year-old child.
Keis was identified by one of the victims as he was seen leaning out the front passenger-side window firing back at the house. Officers recovered six spent 9mm shell casings from the scene.
Keis was arrested Thursday on the weapons and drug charges after Davenport undercover officers contacted him to purchase a quarter ounce of marijuana. According to the arrest affidavit, Keis is a “known drug dealer,” and replied that he would sell a quarter ounce of marijuana for $70 and to meet at 621 E. 6th St.
As police approached, Keis threw a baggie with 9 grams of marijuana in it and tried to run, according to the arrest affidavit. Officers caught him and then searched the East 6th Street residence where they found 30 grams of marijuana in a shoe box hidden in a basement room, as well as a digital scale and packaging materials.
Officers also seized six alprazolam, a sedative, in a dresser drawer in the bedroom, and marijuana wax in a jar in the basement freezer.
In that case, Keis is charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, a Class D felony, as well as one count each of possession of a controlled substance first-offense and possession of a controlled substance-marijuana first, which are serious misdemeanors that carry a jail sentence of up to one year.
Federal authorities could take over the firearms charges Keis is facing under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice initiative instituted in 2001 to reduce gun violence.
It is a federal offense for a felon to be in possession of a firearm. The charge carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
Keis was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on bonds totaling $35,000, cash or surety.
Scott County authorities could also move to revoke Keis’ probation and have him sentenced to prison on the 2016 firearms conviction.