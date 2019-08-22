A Davenport man arrested in May after police say they found methamphetamine and crack cocaine in his motel room has been charged in federal court.
Shelby Lamonte Miller, 50, made an initial appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court, Davenport on charges of possession with intent to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.
He has a preliminary hearing and detention hearing Tuesday.
On May 1, the Davenport Police Department executed search warrants at the at two rooms at the Quad City Inn, 6111 N. Brady Street, according to a federal compliant filed Wednesday.
In April, police received information from sources that a woman was selling crack cocaine out of one of the motel rooms. Police also learned that Miller, who lived in the other room, was her supplier.
Officers conducted two controlled buys for crack cocaine in the woman’s room in April. Just prior to both control buys, Miller was seen entering her room and staying for a short period of time.
During the May 1 search of Miller’s room, officers found 22.5 grams of meth in the pocket of a jacket hanging in the closet. The meth was in the form of one large rock and was packaged in a plastic bag.
Officers also located 17.75 grams of crack cocaine in a plastic bag inside of a sock on a table in the main room, a digital scale with crack cocaine residue, plastic bags, and more than $1,000 in cash.
Among the cash was $250 of “buy money” that a confidential source used in one of the controlled buys.
In the woman’s room, officers found two grams of individually packaged crack cocaine “rocks.” The woman told police she sold crack cocaine for Miller and that they worked together to distribute the drug out of her motel room, according to the federal complaint.
Miller initially was charged in Scott County District Court in connection with the case. The case was dismissed Wednesday when he was charged in federal court.
In July 2003, Miller was sentenced to 188 months, or 15 years and eight months, in federal prison after being convicted of possession and distribution of crack cocaine. He was released from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and was to spend four years on federal supervised release beginning May 25, 2016.
In April 2018, he pleaded guilty in Scott County to possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts. Federal authorities revoked his supervised release and, on June 7, 2018, he was sentenced to eight months in a federal prison for violating the terms of his release.
He was then released from the Bureau of Prisons on March 8 and was again instructed to abide by the terms of his supervised release.
On May 2, a motion was filed in federal court to revoke his supervised release again.
A preliminary revocation hearing also is scheduled Tuesday, according to court records.