A Davenport felon was arrested Wednesday night in connection with two shootings, a high-speed car chase while his children were inside the vehicle, and other offenses.
Davenport Police Maj. Jeff Bladel called the arrest of Devario Dewayne Talley, 28, “significant,” adding there has been “incident after incident that we’ve been close to grabbing him but he’s been very elusive.”
Talley faces charges in connection with six cases in Scott County District Court:
- Possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, willful injury causing bodily injury, and going armed with intent, all Class D felonies.
At 6:20 a.m. Jan. 28, police were dispatched to the 100 block of North Division Street for a disturbance and a shooting.
Witnesses said Talley fired a gun multiple times at his brother, according to police. At least one of the shots struck the man in the leg, according to police.
Talley was convicted of a felony in January 2012 and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.
- Eluding, a Class D punishable by up to five years in prison; three counts of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor each punishable by up to two years in prison; and possession of a controlled substance-marijuana first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
At 5:27 p.m. March 27, police were called to the Talbot Memorial Bridge (Centennial) area for a wanted person who had fled from Rock Island Police in a gold 2003 Chevrolet Suburban.
The vehicle, which was driving south in an alley at 1420 N. Harrison St., fled from officers. Three children ages 11, 6, and 1 were inside the vehicle at the time.
Talley, the children's father, was observed driving the vehicle. Police say he continued the high-speed chase and reached speeds of more than 60 mph, and more than 25 mph over the posted speed limit. He also drove at high speeds in the wrong direction into oncoming traffic.
Talley eventually stopped the vehicle and fled. A search of it found .6 grams of marijuana, according to police.
A second man, Queshan Terrell Harris, 22, was charged with eluding, two counts of child endangerment and possession of marijuana, in connection with the case. He remained in the Scott County Jail Thursday.
- Intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
At 10:22 p.m. May 16, officers were called to the 1200 block of East 35th Street for a disturbance. Police say Talley had an argument with someone and discharged one round from a firearm at a vehicle the alleged victim was driving.
The round became embedded in the rear seat of the vehicle, according to police.
- Assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor
At 5:25 p.m. May 21, police were called to the 3800 block of Spring Street for an assault. Police say Talley struck a woman multiple times in the face and head with his fists and then threw her to the ground.
- Possession with intent to deliver ecstasy, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison; possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a Class C felony; possession with intent to deliver crack, a Class C felony; possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a Class D felony; four counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; and possession of a firearm by felon, a Class D felony.
At 11:51 a.m. May 24, police searched a home in the 300 block of East 7th Street that Talley is associated with and found approximately 6.7 kilograms of high-grade marijuana; 4.9 grams of crack cocaine; 3.9 grams of powder cocaine; 237 dosage units of ecstasy in three separate plastic bags and 8.3 grams of powder ecstasy. Police also found a vacuum sealer machine, scales and packaging materials.
None of the drugs has a drug tax stamp affixed to it. Talley was not present when the home was searched.
- Possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon and interference with official acts, both Class D felonies.
On Wednesday, Davenport police learned Talley was driving a silver Chevy Impala in the 7100 block of Hillandale Road.
Officers got behind it as it drove south on Northwest Boulevard. Before officers could pull the car over, the Impala hit a curb and crashed.
Talley fled and was arrested after a short foot chase. He was in possession of a Taurus .380-caliber handgun.
Bond in the felony cases was set Thursday at $115,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing June 22.
According to court records, Judge Mark Fowler found Talley in contempt and sentenced him to 60 days in the Scott County Jail for repeatedly using "foul language" and being disruptive.