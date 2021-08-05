Davenport man arrested on drug and gun charges in northwest Davenport

A Davenport man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly entering someone else's apartment with a rifle and stealing car keys.

Joshua George Powell Sr., 40, reportedly entered the victim's apartment with a rifle on July 31 and demanded the keys to her Mazda. She refused and he shoved her into a cabinet, causing a bump on her forehead, according to court documents.

Powell found keys to a different car and left the apartment, but returned to look for the Mazda keys. He fled by the time police arrived. He was arrested Wednesday after Davenport police executed a search warrant at a house on the 2900 block of N. Fairmount Street.

Police also found approximately 103.00 grams of crystal methamphetamines — about a quarter of a pound, 10.85 grams of high-grade marijuana and 5 grams of marijuana wax while executing the warrant.

Powell was charged with fifth-degree theft, interference with official acts and possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors. He's also been charged with felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree robbery, parole violation, drug tax stamp and possession with intent to deliver, all felonies. He is currently being held in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $60,000.

