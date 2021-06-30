 Skip to main content
Davenport man arrested on drug and gun charges
Davenport man arrested on drug and gun charges

A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday night on drug and gun charges after police say he screamed at officers and tried to leave the scene of a disturbance.

Austin Jay Gray, 28, was charged with felony possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, carrying weapons and interference with official acts using weapons.

Police were called around midnight Tuesday night to a car crash and disturbance near 214 Myrtle Street, Davenport, according to court documents. Witnesses said a man and a woman involved in a disturbance left the scene and were seen at the Shell station, 1026 W. River Drive.

At the gas station, officers say they attempted to talk to Gray, who matched the description of the man involved. Gray screamed at them, tried to flee several times, and resisted when they tried to handcuff him, police said.

Officers say Walther had a P22 semi auto handgun, a pill container with 72 pills of what they suspected was Ecstasy, a digital scale with marijuana residue and bag with 12.05 grams of marijuana.

Gray is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $14,000 bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing July 9.

