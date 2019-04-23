Bond was set Tuesday at $100,000 cash-only for a Davenport man charged after police say he had heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, a gun and other items in his homes and on him.
Duquane DeAngelo Lesley, 31, was booked into the Scott County Jail Monday night on three counts of possession with intent to deliver, three counts of failure to affix drug stamp, and one count each of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.
He has a preliminary hearing May 2, according to court records.
On Monday, members of the Davenport Police Department Tactical Operations Bureau came into contact with Lesley in the 1700 block of West Kimberly Road.
Detectives had a search warrant for Lesley and his homes, according to an arrest affidavit.
He was taken into custody and searched. Officers found six grams of heroin packaged in 17 bundles, 1.2 grams of marijuana, and $135 in cash on him. Inside the vehicle, officers found a marijuana blunt that weighed 1.3 grams.
Warrants were executed at Lesley’s homes in the 700 block of West 61st Street and in the 3400 block of Hillandale Road.
During the search, officers found $24,772 in cash, approximately 41 bundles of heroin, approximately 70 grams of heroin, a respirator mask, packaging material, scales, drug paraphernalia, an unknown amount of fentanyl and a Smith and Wesson SD9 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number and loaded magazine.
Lesley has a prior felony robbery conviction and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.
The possession with intent to deliver charges are a Class C felony each punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while the failure to affix drug stamp and possession of a firearm by a felon charges are a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison.
The possession of a controlled substance charge is a serious misdemeanor.
Since Lesley is a convicted felon, federal authorities could take over the gun charge under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice initiative instituted in 2001 to reduce gun violence.
It is a federal offense for a felon to be in possession of a firearm and carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. There is no parole in the federal prison system.