Davenport man arrested on drug trafficking and firearm charges

Buffalo Police on Saturday arrested a man on charges of peddling ecstasy, oxycodone and marijuana, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Robert Darnell Barnes, 29, of Davenport, is charged in Scott County District Court with possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, or ecstasy, also known as MDMA.
The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Barnes also was charged with:
- Possession with the intent to deliver oxycodone, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
- Possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
- Being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of violating Iowa drug tax stamp law, each a Class D felony.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Buffalo Police Officer Adam Thomas, Barnes was driving a Nissan SUV in the area of Iowa 22 and Oregon Avenue and traveling 80 mph in a 50 mph zone.
Officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Barnes admitted that marijuana was recently smoked in the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, officers seized 72 multicolored pills with a total weight of 34.5 grams that tested positive for MDMA, or ecstasy. Officers also seized 89 pills of 30 milligram oxycodone, and 1,110 grams, or 2.45 pounds, of marijuana.
In addition to the drug trafficking charges, Barnes is charged with operating while intoxicated and speeding.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 14 in Scott County District Court.
Barnes was being held Sunday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $50,000, cash or surety.