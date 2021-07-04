Davenport man arrested on drug trafficking and firearm charges

Buffalo Police on Saturday arrested a man on charges of peddling ecstasy, oxycodone and marijuana, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Robert Darnell Barnes, 29, of Davenport, is charged in Scott County District Court with possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, or ecstasy, also known as MDMA.

The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Barnes also was charged with:

Possession with the intent to deliver oxycodone, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of violating Iowa drug tax stamp law, each a Class D felony.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Buffalo Police Officer Adam Thomas, Barnes was driving a Nissan SUV in the area of Iowa 22 and Oregon Avenue and traveling 80 mph in a 50 mph zone.

Officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Barnes admitted that marijuana was recently smoked in the vehicle.