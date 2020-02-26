Davenport man arrested on meth and firearm charges

A Davenport man has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Darius Antwone Sims, 40, of 3018 Hobson Ave., is charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. Both charges are Class B felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of 25 years each.

Sims also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He has a conviction for felony operating while intoxicated and an Iowa drug tax stamp violation. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carry a five-year prison sentence.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Craig Hill, at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday, agents with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Operations Unit served a search warrant at Sims’ home.

Agents seized a .22-caliber revolver from under a bedroom mattress, and then located and seized 48 grams of methamphetamine and a digital scale from an area in the back yard of the residence.

Also located was $90 in marked currency that had been from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Official Advanced Funds that were used to make a controlled purchase of meth from Sims.