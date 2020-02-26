Davenport man arrested on meth and firearm charges

A Davenport man has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a handgun.
Darius Antwone Sims, 40, of 3018 Hobson Ave., is charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. Both charges are Class B felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of 25 years each.
Sims also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He has a conviction for felony operating while intoxicated and an Iowa drug tax stamp violation. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carry a five-year prison sentence.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Craig Hill, at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday, agents with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Operations Unit served a search warrant at Sims’ home.
Agents seized a .22-caliber revolver from under a bedroom mattress, and then located and seized 48 grams of methamphetamine and a digital scale from an area in the back yard of the residence.
Also located was $90 in marked currency that had been from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Official Advanced Funds that were used to make a controlled purchase of meth from Sims.
Federal authorities could take over the case and charge Sims with drug trafficking and weapons charges.
Sims allegedly was selling drugs while in possession of a firearm, which would draw a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. That charge carries a minimum prison sentence of five years and must run consecutively to any sentence on other drug or weapons charges. Also, it is up to Sims’ attorney to prove that the gun in his possession was not being used to further his drug crime.
Sims already is prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm in that he is a convicted felon. In the federal system, the charge of being a felon on possession of a firearm carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
There is no parole in the federal system.
Sims’ next court appearance is Friday in Scott County District Court when a preliminary hearing on the case is scheduled to be held.
Sims was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.