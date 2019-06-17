Bond was set Monday at $50,000 cash-only for a Davenport man after police say they found methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in his bedroom Sunday night.
Frederick David Nicholis Hollingsworth, 19, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and failure to affix drug stamp.
He has a preliminary hearing June 27.
At 10:52 p.m. Sunday, Davenport police responded to Hollingsworth’s home in the 1400 block of West Pleasant Street in reference to a “wanted person check,” according to an arrest affidavit filed in Scott County District Court.
Hollingsworth arrived and agreed to a search of his bedroom, where officers found drug paraphernalia, prescription pills and an AR-15 style Smith & Wesson rifle near the bed.
Officers found a wooden box on the top shelf of the closet that contained a pill bottle with four individually packaged baggies of crystal "ice" methamphetamine. The bags had a total weight of 12.45 grams, according to the affidavit.
Officers also found a pill bottle that contained two individually packaged bags of heroin with a total weight of 5.60 grams. They also found a peanut container that contained three individually packaged bags of marijuana totaling 15 grams.
Hollingsworth had $546 in small bills police say is consistent with street-level narcotics dealing.
He allowed officers to search his phone, which revealed multiple text messages regarding people contacting him for narcotics, as well as photos of firearms and narcotics.
Hollingsworth told officers he is a former associate of the Savage Life hybrid street gang, according to the affidavit.
The methamphetamine charge is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while the heroin charge is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The marijuana and drug stamp charges are both a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison.