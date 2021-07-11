Davenport man arrested Sunday on burglary charge just four days after being sentenced to probation on burglary conviction

Just four days after a Scott County judge sentenced him to probation on a burglary conviction, a Davenport man was arrested Sunday morning on a new burglary charge.

Ryan Adam Franklin, 28, is charged with one count of first-degree burglary. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Michael Catton, at 12:29 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to 3205 W. 46th Place to investigate a disturbance. The address is part of the Wood Dale Mobile Home Park.

Officers found Franklin being held down by another person so he couldn’t run away. Police took Franklin into custody.

According to the affidavit, Franklin forced his way into the home by removing a screen on the east side of the residence and forcing the window open from the outside. Once inside Franklin assaulted the victim by punching him twice in the head and once in the chest.

Franklin was booked into the Scott County Jail after his arrest. During a first appearance in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Christine Frederick ordered Franklin to be held without bond. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for July 21 in District Court.