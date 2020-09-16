Davenport man arrested Wednesday on multiple warrants

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Davenport man wanted by Davenport and Illinois authorities was arrested Wednesday on multiple warrants.

Cedric C. Shivers, 25, was arrested at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday by Davenport police on gun and domestic charges related to a July incident as well as warrants from Rock Island County and the Illinois Department of Corrections.

According to Davenport police affidavits, authorities responded to a residence in the 1100 block of West 12th Street in the early morning hours of July 28 for a domestic incident. Once there, a resident told police that hours earlier Shivers had allegedly retrieved a firearm from his pocket, held it in view of the resident and returned it to his pocket before reportedly punching the resident three times in the head.

Shivers then reportedly left that residence in a vehicle and he subsequently filmed himself driving in a Facebook Live broadcast. He is barred from driving for three years due to being a habitual offender, Davenport police affidavits said.

Scott County Jail online records listed his Iowa charges as felony counts of eluding, felon in possession of a firearm and interference with a weapon along with misdemeanor charges of domestic with weapon, driving while barred and child endangerment.