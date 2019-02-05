Davenport Chief of Police Paul Sikorski, left looks over an overturned vehicle on the I-74 Bridge Tuesday February 5, 2019. Sikorski said there was a gun incident which led to a pursuit and the crash that involved a Davenport Police Department vehicle.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of a crash on the I 74 Bridge that involved a Davenport Police Department vehicle Tuesday February 5, 2019. Davenport Chief of Police Paul Sikorski said there was a gun incident which led to a pursuit and the crash.
At least two individuals were transported by ambulance from the scene of a crash on the I 74 Bridge that involved a Davenport Police Department vehicle Tuesday February 5, 2019. Davenport Chief of Police Paul Sikorski said there was a gun incident which led to a pursuit and the crash.
At least two individuals were transported by ambulance from the scene of a crash on the I 74 Bridge that involved a Davenport Police Department vehicle Tuesday February 5, 2019. Davenport Chief of Police Paul Sikorski said there was a gun incident which led to a pursuit and the crash.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of a crash on the I 74 Bridge that involved a Davenport Police Department vehicle Tuesday February 5, 2019. Davenport Chief of Police Paul Sikorski said there was a gun incident which led to a pursuit and the crash.
Davenport Chief of Police Paul Sikorski, left looks over an overturned vehicle on the I-74 Bridge Tuesday February 5, 2019. Sikorski said there was a gun incident which led to a pursuit and the crash that involved a Davenport Police Department vehicle.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of a crash on the I 74 Bridge that involved a Davenport Police Department vehicle Tuesday February 5, 2019. Davenport Chief of Police Paul Sikorski said there was a gun incident which led to a pursuit and the crash.
Kevin E. Schmidt
At least two individuals were transported by ambulance from the scene of a crash on the I 74 Bridge that involved a Davenport Police Department vehicle Tuesday February 5, 2019. Davenport Chief of Police Paul Sikorski said there was a gun incident which led to a pursuit and the crash.
Kevin E. Schmidt
At least two individuals were transported by ambulance from the scene of a crash on the I 74 Bridge that involved a Davenport Police Department vehicle Tuesday February 5, 2019. Davenport Chief of Police Paul Sikorski said there was a gun incident which led to a pursuit and the crash.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of a crash on the I 74 Bridge that involved a Davenport Police Department vehicle Tuesday February 5, 2019. Davenport Chief of Police Paul Sikorski said there was a gun incident which led to a pursuit and the crash.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of a crash on the I 74 Bridge that involved a Davenport Police Department vehicle Tuesday February 5, 2019.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Davenport Police Department photograph a vehicle on the I 74 Bridge after a crash Tuesday February 5, 2019.
Kevin E. Schmidt Quad-City Times
One individual is loaded into a Medic ambulance and transported from the scene of a crash on the I 74 Bridge that involved a Davenport Police Department vehicle Tuesday.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Eastbound I-74 bridge traffic is blocked by a crash near the State Street ramp.
A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday after a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash at an on-ramp to the Interstate 74 Bridge.
Quinton Sentle Howard, 34, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, first-degree harassment, and intimidation with a weapon.
Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police officers tried to stop a van near Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road. Police said in a news release its occupants were wanted on gun charges.
The van fled from a marked squad car. A chase ended at the Grant Street on-ramp when a Davenport cruiser used a technique to force the fleeing vehicle to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control.
Three adults in the van, which landed on its side, were transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Traffic was rerouted for about 45 minutes while the scene was processed.
Two handguns were recovered, according to police.
The two others in the van were still at the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Additional charges are pending, according to police.
Police have not yet said who was driving the van.
An uninvolved vehicle was struck by the van at the intersection of Middle Road and 23rd Street. No injuries were reported, but there was minor damage to the vehicle.
Three Davenport police vehicles were damaged.
In two separate cases, Howard was sentenced to up to 16 years in prison on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, second-degree criminal mischief and assault causing bodily injury. In 2006, he was sentenced to up to 10 years on a charge of possession with intent to deliver. In 2003, he was sentenced to up to five years on a charge of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon.