Davenport man charged for allegedly lying about felony record on ATF form to purchase firearm

A Davenport man is facing charges alleging that on two occasions he lied about being a convicted felon on a federal firearms form in order to purchase a gun.

Tupac Amaru Shakur, 37, is charged in Scott County District court with two counts of fraudulent purchase of a firearm or ammunition.

Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Sgt. Christopher Mahieu, at 2 p.m. on Oct. 21, Shakur entered Dick’s Sporting Goods, 5511 Elmore Ave., Davenport, and attempted to purchase a firearm.

As required by law, Shakur completed ATF Form 4473. In Section 21 of the form, question C asks: “Have you ever been convicted in any court, including a military court, of a felony, or any other crime for which the judge could have imprisoned you for more than one year, even if you received a shorter sentence including probation?”

Shakur is alleged to have answered no to the question.

Then, according to Mahieu’s affidavit, on Nov. 18, Shakur went to Theisen’s at 3808 N. Brady St., in Davenport, and attempted to purchase a firearm. In filling out ATF Form 4473. In Section 21, question C,

Shakur again allegedly answered no to the question regarding his criminal history as a felon.

According to the affidavits, Shakur was born Cortez Royal Hunter on Feb. 2, 1985. According to Scott County District Court records, Hunter was allowed to change his name to Tupac Amaru Shakur by District Judge Stuart Werling.

According to court records, Hunter said he wished to have the name of the men he believes is his father, and that he wanted the name for music purposes. He also believed Tupac Shakur to be his real birth name.

Hunter’s name change to Tupac Shakur was approved on Oct. 21, 2019, according to Scott County District Court records.

According to the arrest affidavits, Shakur, when he was still going by the name of Cortez Royal Hunter, was convicted of the charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm on July 3, 1997, in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

Even though he was 12 at the time, by law felony convictions as juveniles prohibit the purchase of firearms and ammunition as an adult.

Shakur was taken into custody Thursday.

During a first appearance on the charge Friday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Ryan Beckenbaugh scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 9.

Shakur was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 bond, cash or surety.

Federal authorities could take over the case under Project Safe Neighborhoods. Instituted in 2001, Project Safe Neighborhoods is a Justice Department initiative that brings together law enforcement at all levels to reduce gun violence.

Providing false information on ATF From 4473 carries a federal prison sentence of up to 10 years and a possible fine of up to $250,000. There is no parole in the federal system.