Davenport man charged for allegedly sexually abusing child

A Davenport man is facing charges after police allege he sexually assaulted a child for three years.

Daniel Anthony Lang, 40, is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Each of the charges is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of 25 years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective AJ Poirier, on July 14, a report was filed with police about the sexual abuse of a 7-year-old girl. The sexual assaults took place over the course of approximately three years, with the acts occurring at multiple locations.

Lang was arrested Wednesday.

During a first appearance hearing Thursday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Eric Syverud scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Aug. 26.

Lang was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $100,000.