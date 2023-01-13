Davenport man charged for kicking, beating chained dog

A Davenport man currently on probation in Scott County for domestic abuse and conditional discharge in Rock Island County for stalking was arrested Friday after police allege he kicked and beat a chained dog, breaking the animal’s jaw and causing other injuries that required treatment.

The incident was caught on video by another person, police said.

Ricky Gene Titus Jr., 41, is charged with one count of animal abuse. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police lt. Mark Hanssen, on Dec. 6, 2022, Titus inflicted serious injury on a chained dog when he kicked the dog in the head numerous times and struck the same dog repeatedly with an approximate 4-foot section of a 2 x 4.

The dog was beaten unconscious on two separate occasions and required treatment for a broken jaw, among other injuries, after the dog was abandoned.

The incident occurred in Titus’ back yard and was captured on video by another person.

Tutus was being held Friday afternoon in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $5,000.

According to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records, Titus is on probation until Oct. 14, 2023, for a domestic abuse assault conviction.

Titus was arrested Jan. 15, 2022, on a charge of domestic abuse assault.

According to the affidavit filed by Davenport Police Sgt. Gregory Lalla, at 1:37 p.m. that day, Titus got into a verbal argument with the victim with whom he has children. He struck the victim in the face with an open hand and grabbed the victim around the neck.

A Scott County jury found Titus guilty of the offense on Aug. 23, 2022. On Oct. 14, 2022, Scott County District Associate Judge Michael Motto sentenced Titus to 14 days in jail and one year on probation.

Motto also order Titus to complete the Iowa Domestic Violence Advocacy Program through the local Department of Correctional Services. Titus was to have contacted the program no later than October 17, just three days after sentencing, and was to have begun classes within 30 days.

Titus appealed his conviction and sentence, which was affirmed.

On Nov. 8, 2021, Titus was arrested in Rock Island County for felony stalking.

On June 24, 2022, during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court, he pleaded guilty to stalking, a Class A misdemeanor and was sentenced to serve one year on conditional discharge.

Titus also is awaiting trial in two cases in Scott County.

He was arrested April 3, 2022, by Davenport Police on a charge of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Sgt. Michael Schneider at 11:15 a.m. on March 21, 2022, police were dispatched to a disturbance at 1329 W. 8th St. Titus was working on a vehicle in the alley behind his house. Titus was approached by a city employee who advised him he can't work on the car in the alley. Titus got mad and walked over to the employee and punched him in the face with a closed fist.

A jury trial in that case is scheduled for March 27 in district court.

On Jan. 3, Bettendorf Police arrested Titus on two counts of possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-third offense. Each of the charges is an aggravated misdemeanor that carry a prison sentence of two years in jail.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Andrew Bratek at 4:19 a.m. Jan. 3, officers stopped Titus’ Chevrolet Tahoe for a traffic violation at Spruce Hills Drive and Uitca Ridge Road.

A check of Titus’ license shows that he was suspended from driving as of June 22, 2022. Titus consented to a search of his vehicle. Officers seized 25.46 grams of raw marijuana, 102.88 gram of THC wax, two THC vape cartridges, one THC vape pen with a cartridge, two scales, multiple plastic dime baggies and a small backpack completely filled with corner-tear plastic, all of which were in the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

Titus is scheduled to be arraigned in that case on Feb. 2 in district court.