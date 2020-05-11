Davenport man charged in April shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Davenport man arrested Monday is accused of being part of one of five April 29 incidents of gunfire.

Gabriel Dalton Juras, 23, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 1:30 a.m. Monday on six charges — including felony charges of carrying a weapon, going armed with intent, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He also faces misdemeanor charges of assault with a weapon, carrying a weapon and trafficking a stolen weapon.

The Davenport Police believe Juras fired shots during what investigators described as “disturbance between drivers that escalated into shots fired.”

It was the second of five unrelated gunfire incidents the Davenport police investigated on Wednesday, April 29.

According to court documents, police said Juras “… went armed with a firearm with the intent to use it against another.”

The police allege “Juras pointed a firearm at the victim while he was driving. He followed the victim in his vehicle, got out on foot in the area 5200 Sheridan. He aimed and fired at the victim as he was driving by in his vehicle.”

The police report also noted Juras did not have a permit to carry a gun into the city of Davenport.

Juras is being held on three bonds totaling $31,000.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.