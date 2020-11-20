Davenport man charged in connection with battered child

A Davenport man has been charged in connection with the case of a 2-year-old child who in July suffered a perforated bowel and then numerous rib fractures in various stages of healing were discovered, Davenport police said.
Justin Michael Perkins, 37, of 1019 Scott St., is charged with one count of child endangerment-multiple acts. The charge is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Maureen Hammes, on July 12 an investigation was begun regarding an unresponsive 2-year-old that was at Genesis Medical Center.
The child was diagnosed with a perforated bowel and an abdomen X-ray showed the child had rib fractures in varying stages.
The child was taken to University Hospitals, Iowa City, due to the severity of the injuries and was not discharged until Aug. 4.
Perkins told police that he and the child’s mother have been the only caretakers since March and that he had no knowledge as to how the injuries to the child occurred.
To repair the child’s perforated bowel, a 30-centimeter section of bowel was removed. The arrest affidavit said that this type of injury is caused by “high energy bursting forces or direct blows to the abdomen.”
The child had new fractures to the seventh and eighth ribs when taken to Genesis Medical Center. The child had partially healed fractures to the 10th and 11th ribs on the right side, and partially healed fractures to the ninth, 10th, and 11th ribs on the left side.
Fractures to the eighth and ninth ribs on the left side had completely healed.
Due to the different healing stages of the rib fractures, the child would had to have suffered three different “intentional assaults,” causing “multiple serious injuries within the time span of four to six weeks,” Hammes wrote in her affidavit.
It wasn’t until the child was unresponsive that a family member was consulted for advice that led to someone calling 911.
According to Scott County District Court electronic documents, the complaint against Perkins was filed by Davenport police on Tuesday. A warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday and Perkins was arrested Thursday. He waived his first appearance. A preliminary hearing is to be scheduled within the next 20 days.
Perkins was released from the Scott County Jail after posting 10 percent of a $10,000 bond through a bonding company.
The investigation is continuing.
