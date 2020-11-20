Davenport man charged in connection with battered child

A Davenport man has been charged in connection with the case of a 2-year-old child who in July suffered a perforated bowel and then numerous rib fractures in various stages of healing were discovered, Davenport police said.

Justin Michael Perkins, 37, of 1019 Scott St., is charged with one count of child endangerment-multiple acts. The charge is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Maureen Hammes, on July 12 an investigation was begun regarding an unresponsive 2-year-old that was at Genesis Medical Center.

The child was diagnosed with a perforated bowel and an abdomen X-ray showed the child had rib fractures in varying stages.

The child was taken to University Hospitals, Iowa City, due to the severity of the injuries and was not discharged until Aug. 4.

Perkins told police that he and the child’s mother have been the only caretakers since March and that he had no knowledge as to how the injuries to the child occurred.

To repair the child’s perforated bowel, a 30-centimeter section of bowel was removed. The arrest affidavit said that this type of injury is caused by “high energy bursting forces or direct blows to the abdomen.”