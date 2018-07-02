A Davenport man was arrested Sunday in connection with a burglary in January and a robbery in May 2017.
Solomon Alaska Smith Jr., 18, last known address in the 1100 block of East 14th Street, faces charges of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, third-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit an aggravated misdemeanor, both aggravated misdemeanors.
He was released on his own recognizance and placed on pretrial supervision, court records show. He has a preliminary hearing July 11.
Police said in arrest affidavits that Smith forced his way into a home on East 11th Street and stole a black Glock 9mm handgun on Jan. 5.
He then sold the gun for money and marijuana, according the affidavits. Smith later admitted to the burglary, according to the affidavits.
In May 2017, Smith and others conspired to rob a man of marijuana on May 8, 2017, according to the affidavits.
Police say one of Smith’s co-defendant, who was not named in the arrest affidavit, used physical force during the robbery.
The alleged victim, during the struggle, pulled out a knife and stabbed Smith’s co-defendant, causing a serious injury. The alleged victim then fled the scene, according to police.