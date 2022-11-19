Davenport man charged in connection with Davenport Dollar General robbery

A Davenport man with a criminal history of mostly misdemeanor offenses in the Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities that date back to 2003 is facing a robbery charge after he allegedly held up a Davenport store for $20.

Brandon Wayne Gramling, also known as Brandon Wayne Grambling in court documents, 38, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of armed robbery. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years with 50%-70% of the sentence having to be served before parole can be granted.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Cpl. Brian Schertz, at 12:51 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the Dollar General, 7510 Northwest Boulevard, to investigate the report of a robbery.

Gramling was in the process of making a purchase and counting out change when he put his hands in his pockets and told the clerk, ‘This is a stickup. If you don’t open the drawer I will shoot you.’

Gramling told the clerk to give him $20. Once he had the money, Gramling left the store.

Officers located Gramling at the Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard convenience store at 7522 Northwest Boulevard a short time later.

A $20 bill was seized from Gramling.

During a first appearance hearing Thursday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Ryan Beckenbaugh scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Nov. 22.

Gramling was being held Saturday in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $50,000.

Gramling’s criminal record in both the Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities includes numerous misdemeanor convictions for assault, trespass, assault on police, possession of cannabis, retail theft, damaging property, criminal mischief, public urination and public intoxication, among others.

He has felony convictions in Rock Island County for burglary in 2010, and trespass to a residence when people are present in 2011.

Gramling is currently serving a one-year term on unsupervised release after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

That case began when at 9:48 a.m. on Jan. 28, Gramling approached a woman at 124 W. 2nd St., Davenport, and asked her for a cigarette. When the woman said no, Gramling became irate and threatened to kill her and her children.

On April 29 during a hearing in district court, Gramling pleaded guilty to the charge and District Associate Judge Korie Talkington sentenced him to one year of unsupervised probation.

On Aug. 22, he was arrested in Rock Island County on a charge of Class A misdemeanor battery, and a Class B misdemeanor charge of trespass. On Aug. 24, he pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 20 days in the Rock Island County Jail but Circuit Judge Carol Pentuic.