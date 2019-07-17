Bond was set Wednesday at $10,000 cash-only for a Davenport man accused of driving a vehicle involved in a shooting in June.
Lavonta Lee Baker, 18, was booked in the Scott County Jail Tuesday night on one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
He has a preliminary hearing July 26.
At 11:30 p.m. June 26, Davenport police responded to the 600 block of East 8th Street for a report of shots fired, according to an arrest affidavit.
The alleged victim, a woman, recognized Baker as driving a newer model beige Kia SUV while the front seat passenger, Kash Deshun Lee, intentionally fired several rounds from a 9mm handgun at her and her home.
The woman was outside when the shooting began, according to the affidavit.
Her home was struck three times. The woman and another witness saw the vehicle traveling without its lights on during and immediately following the shooting.
Lee, 17, of Davenport, was arrested and charged in June with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He will be arraigned July 25 and remains in custody.