A Davenport man was arrested Sunday in connection with a September shooting that left a man with serious injuries in Davenport.
Leonard Paul Miller III, 27, last known address in the 3300 block of West 42nd Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail just after 10 p.m. on charges of willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm or offensive weapon, and going armed with intent.
Davenport police officers responded to a home in the 3500 block of Kimberly Downs Road at 10:03 p.m. Sept. 29 for a report of a shooting, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police learned Miller, armed with a 9mm handgun, got into an argument with a man during a party. In the parking lot behind the home, he fired the gun at the man at least five times.
The man was shot in the right and left leg, both bones in his lower right leg were shattered; a metal rod had to be implanted in his leg and he has lost full function of his right leg until it was completely healed.
Miller was convicted of a felony charge of willful injury causing bodily injury in December 2014 and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.
Court records show a $50,000 cash-only warrant was issued for Miller on Oct. 2.
The intimidation and willful injury charges are Class C felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The remaining charges are Class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.