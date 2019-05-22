A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday after police say he fired at a vehicle in April in Davenport.
Marc Andrew Dietrich, 24, last known address in the 3100 block of Homestead Avenue, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class D felony.
The shooting happened at 11:44 p.m. April 21 in the 1400 block of West Third Street.
Dietrich fired a 9mm handgun at an occupied vehicle that was approximately one to two blocks away traveling away from him in an easterly direction, according to an arrest affidavit filed by Davenport police in support of the criminal complaint.
The driver of the vehicle fired approximately six shots at Dietrich before fleeing the scene.
Dietrich ran approximately 25 yards to the intersection and fired at least three shots at the rear of the fleeing vehicle.
He is a prohibited from possessing a firearm because of prior convictions for domestic battery in Illinois and intimidation with a dangerous weapon and control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender in Scott County.
The entire shooting incident was captured on surveillance video and Dietrich was identified from the video, according to the affidavit.