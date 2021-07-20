Davenport man charged in Davenport shooting incident

A Davenport man is accused of being involved in a shooting incident Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred at 4 p.m. in the area of Douglas Court and Grand Avenue.

Leon Laquan Simpson III, 20, is charged with one count of going armed with intent. The charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Ryan Leabo, officers were called to the area of 600 Douglas Court to investigate a report of shots fired.

Officers found five shell casings in the street at the shooting scene.

Two more shell casings were located on top of the vehicle Simpson was driving at the time of the shooting. The shell casings on top of the vehicle matched the shell casings found at the scene.

In a post-Miranda interview, Simpson admitted to firing a semi-automatic pistol in the general direction of another person.

There were no reports of injuries.

Simpson was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.