Davenport man charged in Jan. shooting incident

Davenport police have served arrest warrants against a man allegedly involved in a Jan. 24 shooting incident in which two people were injured.

Emmanuel Lance Howard, 20, of 613 W. 8th St., Davenport, is charged with two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Each charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Howard also is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon; one count for the Jan. 24 shooting incident and one count after Davenport police searched his home on Nov. 30 and seized two firearms. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Brandon Askew, at 3:48 p.m. Jan. 24, officers responded to a shooting at West 12th and Harrison streets.

In that shooting, Howard shot at another vehicle multiple times. The vehicle was occupied by two people. One of the victims suffered a gunshot wound to his upper right shoulder, while the second person was injured by glass from the windshield being shot.

Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.