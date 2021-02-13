Davenport man charged in Jan. shooting incident

Davenport police have served arrest warrants against a man allegedly involved in a Jan. 24 shooting incident in which two people were injured.
Emmanuel Lance Howard, 20, of 613 W. 8th St., Davenport, is charged with two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Each charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Howard also is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon; one count for the Jan. 24 shooting incident and one count after Davenport police searched his home on Nov. 30 and seized two firearms. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Brandon Askew, at 3:48 p.m. Jan. 24, officers responded to a shooting at West 12th and Harrison streets.
In that shooting, Howard shot at another vehicle multiple times. The vehicle was occupied by two people. One of the victims suffered a gunshot wound to his upper right shoulder, while the second person was injured by glass from the windshield being shot.
Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
On Jan. 30, Rock Island Police arrested Howard on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. A test of the gun seized from Howard in that incident indicated it was the same weapon used in the Jan. 24 shooting in Davenport.
Criminal complaints against Howard were filed in Scott County on Feb. 3.
On Feb. 9, a preliminary hearing was held in Rock Island County Circuit Court, and according to Circuit Court electronic records probable cause was found and a trial date of March 15 was set.
Howard then waived extradition to Iowa and was served the warrants for his arrest Thursday at the Scott County Jail.
Howard was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony, in August of 2018 in Muscatine County District Court. He pleaded guilty to that charge in exchange for prosecutors dropping a charge of attempted murder.
Muscatine police alleged that on March 25, 2018, at 8:33 a.m., Howard was in a car leaving a disturbance at 918 S. Clover St. when he shot at two people. No one was injured. Howard was sentenced Aug. 8, 2018, to five years in prison. He was paroled Jan. 31, 2020, and he completed his parole July 11, 2020.
Howard was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $30,000.
A preliminary hearing in the shooting case is scheduled for Friday in Scott County District Court.