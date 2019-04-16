A Davenport man is in the Scott County Jail facing multiple charges after a Monday night robbery at the Q-C Mart on Northwest Boulevard.
The incident occurred at 9:14 p.m. at 6807 Northwest Blvd.
Sean Luke Farmer, 26, no address listed, was charged with second degree burglary and interference with officials acts.
According to the court affidavit,
Farmer entered the store with a black airsoft handgun in his hand. Farmer took the majority of the cash register's contents — about $300 — and stuffed it into the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt.
Farmer was later located in the area by police officers. Farmer fled but was tackled by officers after a brief foot chase.