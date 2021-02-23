Davenport man charged in robberies committed using box cutter

A Davenport man is facing charges after he used a box cutter as a weapon to rob two businesses in January and February, Davenport police said.

William Robert Smith, 50, of 625 W. 7th St., is charged with two counts of armed robbery, each a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, of which 70%, or 17½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.

Smith is also charge with one count each of second-degree robbery and first-degree theft, each of which is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Aric Robinson, on Jan. 9 at 2:33 a.m., Smith used a box cutter to threaten the clerk at the Kwik Shop at 201 W. 53rd St. Smith took money from the cash register and a drop safe and then fled the store.

On Feb. 10 at 2:51 a.m., Smith went back to the same Kwik Shop, walked behind the counter and approached the clerk. It is suspected he had a box-cutter type weapon on his hand, but that could not be confirmed. Smith motioned for the clerk to move out of the way, and the clerk went to the back room. Smith took money from the drop safe after hitting the release button.