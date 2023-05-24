Rock Island County authorities are accusing a Davenport man of sexually abusing a minor.

Kevin R. Blackwell, 21, faces a single charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to county court records. His bail has been set at $100,000 and to be released from the Rock Island County Jail, he would have to post a $10,000 bond.

Underlying the charge is the allegation that Blackwell committed a sexual act with the minor between March 19 and May 12 and was at least five years older than the child, court records state. Where investigators think the incident occurred was not immediately available.

Blackwell made his first court appearance on May 19 and is next scheduled to appear in court on June 6, records state.