Davenport man charged in shooting at Brady Mart

A 19-year-old Davenport man who while trying to get out of prison this year wrote to a Scott County District Judge saying that he has “changed his life and whose face will never be behind a cell door again,” has been charged in connection with Thursday’s shooting at the Brady Mart in Davenport.

Ja’Terrius Deivonte Greer, of the 3500 block of West 42nd Street, is charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Greer also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, and reckless use of a firearm, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Sean Johnson, at 7:32 p.m., Greer had entered the Brady Mart, located at 3107 Brady St., and was standing in line to pay for his items when another person walked into the store and began walking to the back.

Greer pulled a handgun and began firing at the person walking to the back of the store, according to the affidavits.