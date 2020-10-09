Davenport man charged in shooting at Brady Mart

A 19-year-old Davenport man who while trying to get out of prison this year wrote to a Scott County District Judge saying that he has “changed his life and whose face will never be behind a cell door again,” has been charged in connection with Thursday’s shooting at the Brady Mart in Davenport.
Ja’Terrius Deivonte Greer, of the 3500 block of West 42nd Street, is charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Greer also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, and reckless use of a firearm, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Sean Johnson, at 7:32 p.m., Greer had entered the Brady Mart, located at 3107 Brady St., and was standing in line to pay for his items when another person walked into the store and began walking to the back.
Greer pulled a handgun and began firing at the person walking to the back of the store, according to the affidavits.
The two exchanged gunfire outside the store where police found spent shell casings. Greer was injured and was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, where he was treated and then later released.
Greer is currently on probation according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records.
According to Scott County District Court records, on Jan. 2, 2019, Bettendorf police arrested him on charges of first-degree theft, being a felon in possession, eluding, carrying weapons and possession of a controlled substance.
He pleaded guilty to second-degree theft, eluding and carrying weapons and on May 30, 2019, he was given a deferred sentence and was to spend to three years on supervised probation.
On Aug. 14, 2019, Greer violated his probation and he was arrested Sept. 9, 2019, on a charge of probation violation. On Oct. 17, he was ordered to complete a program at a residential correctional facility.
However on Nov. 5, he left the facility and was charged with felony escape and he was arrested.
Nov. 22, 2019, Davenport police charged Greer with third-degree burglary in connection with the burglary of a Davenport home on Dec. 26, 2018. Greer’s fingerprints were identified through the Automated Fingerprint Identification System, or AFIS.
On March 19 during a sentencing hearing in Scott County District Court, Greer’s terms of probation were revoked and Scott County District Court Judge Patrick McElyea sentenced Greer to five years in prison for the burglary charge that was to run concurrently to sentences of five years each for the theft and eluding charges and two years for the carrying weapons charges, with the latter three sentences also running concurrently.
McElyea sentenced Greer to a consecutive term of five years in prison for the escape charge.
According to Scott County District Court records, Greer wrote to McElyea requesting a 90-day shock incarceration program. In his letter, Greer said he needed to be home with his 8-month-old daughter.
“Being locked in a cell won’t do anything but remove me from her life,” Greer said in his letter. “Just do me a favor and remember me, Ja’Terrius Greer, as a young man who’s changed his life and whose face will never be behind a cell door again because he’s more than ready to make positive changes in his life for himself and his daughter.”
McElyea gave Greer a chance and on Aug. 31 sentenced Greer to three years on probation.
Greer was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $65,000.
