A Davenport man was arrested Thursday after police say he poured gasoline down a trench that led into the foundation of a neighboring home.
Jerry Elmer Propps, 69, who lives in the 1900 block of Carey Avenue, faces charges of third-degree arson, an aggravated misdemeanor, and third-degree harassment, a simple misdemeanor.
He was taken to the Scott County Jail and was released 30 minutes later after posting $2,300 through a bail bond company.
At 2:31 p.m. Thursday, Davenport Police and Fire were dispatched to Carey Avenue for a disturbance.
Police say Propps poured approximately 1.4 gallons of gasoline down a small trench that led into the foundation of a neighboring home.
The residence was occupied at the time, which posed a substantial risk to the occupants. The strong odor of gasoline was present about seven hours after the incident occurred, according to police.