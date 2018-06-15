A Davenport man set fire to his pick-up truck last month after falling behind on payments, according to police.
Troy Lee Dabillo, 43, last known address in the 3700 block of West Locust Street, was arrested and booked into the Scott County Jail at 4:46 p.m. Thursday on charges of second-degree arson, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and insurance fraud, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
He was released after posting $10,000 through a bail bond company.
Police say Dabillo intentionally set fire to his 2006 GMC Sierra pick-up truck on May 30. He was behind on vehicle payments to a local credit union prior to setting the fire, according to police.
The damage to the truck exceeded $500.
Dabillo then made a statement for a claim through his insurance policy, according to police.