 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Davenport man charged with assault, being a felon with a firearm

  • Updated
  • 0

Davenport police booked a man early Sunday and charged him with felony assault and illegally possessing a firearm.

Dora

Jeremy Dora was arrested early Sunday and book on felony charges of assault and illegal possession of a firearm.

Jeremy Jermale Dora was charged at 6:17 a.m. with assault while participating in a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held in the Scott County on a $5,000 bond.

The affidavits for this arrest were not immediately available.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jury picked in LeClaire fatal-boat crash case

Jury picked in LeClaire fatal-boat crash case

Thiel, of Pleasant Valley, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the August 2020 crash between a boat owned by him and/or his company and a boat operated by Craig Verbeke, of Moline. Verbeke and his fiancee, Anita Pinc, died as a result of injuries they sustained in the crash.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sunrise on Easter Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News