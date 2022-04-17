Davenport man charged with assault, being a felon with a firearm

Davenport police booked a man early Sunday and charged him with felony assault and illegally possessing a firearm.
Jeremy Jermale Dora was charged at 6:17 a.m. with assault while participating in a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held in the Scott County on a $5,000 bond.
The affidavits for this arrest were not immediately available.
Tom Loewy
