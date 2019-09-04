A Davenport man is behind bars after police say he assaulted and robbed a man at gunpoint in late August.
Bradley Alexander Marshall, 20, of the 200 block of West 43rd Street, faces charges of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a Class C felony.
The robbery happened just before 11 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 1000 block of Blythwood Place, according to an arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police.
Marshall and co-defendants, not named in the affidavits, led a man to think he was meeting with a woman at an apartment. He brought cash after agreeing to help the woman pay her bills.
When the man arrived, Marshall and a co-defendant, wearing black ski masks, pointed a gun at him and demanded money. They punched him in the face and head, causing injury.
Marshall and a co-defendant stole money, a cell phone and a bottle of liquor from him.
Police found Marshall and the co-defendants in the 900 block of East 39th Street. A search of the home found two black ski masks, and a large number of $50 bills.
Police seized Marshall and another co-defendant’s cell phones, where they found text messages between Marshall and co-defendants discussing the plan to rob the man. Marshall’s phone also contained a video with the cash 30 minutes after the robbery, according to the affidavit.
No one else has been charged as of Wednesday morning. The case remains under investigation, police say.
Bond was set Wednesday for Marshall at $100,000 cash-only. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will be arraigned Sept. 26.