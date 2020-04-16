Davenport man charged with beating co-worker with hammer

A Davenport man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked and beat a co-worker with a “dead blow” hammer at their place of employment.
Larry Alvin Crane Jr., 34, of 3108 Nobis Dr., No. 4, is charged with one count of willful injury causing serious injury. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Crane also is charged with one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Joshua Paul, Crane and the victim were working at Graystone Manufacturing in Bettendorf when, at about 10 p.m., Crane walked up behind the victim and struck him repeatedly in the face with a “dead blow” hammer.
After the victim fell to the floor, Crane continued to hit him with the hammer.
Crane then left the scene and went home.
When officers located Crane at his home, he told officers that he hit the victim with his closed fists in self-defense and that the victim had cut him with a knife.
Based on statements from the victim, witnesses and surveillance video, the attack was unprovoked and there was no conversation between Crane and the victim before the attack, nor did the victim assault Crane at any time before Crane began striking the victim with the hammer.
The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East Rusholme St., Davenport, and then transported to University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Crane was booked into the Scott County Jail. He was being held Thursday night on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
In March of 2005, Crane pleaded guilty to numerous charges from incidents in July and October 2004.
According to a Quad-City Times story published Oct. 14, 2004, Crane and six members of the Low Rider street gang were arrested by Davenport police after a months-long campaign of threats, harassment and intimidation against a member of the gang who wanted out.
The charges to which he pleaded guilty were first-degree harassment and rioting, for which he was sentenced to two years in prison on each count. Those sentences were to run consecutively, or back-to-back.
He also pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with injury for which he was sentenced to one year in prison on each count. Those sentences were to run concurrently to the sentences imposed for the harassment and rioting charges.
Crane also pleaded guilty to a charge of stalking-first offense and was sentenced to five years in prison. That sentence was to run consecutive, or back-to-back, to the other sentences imposed.
