Davenport man charged with beating co-worker with hammer

A Davenport man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked and beat a co-worker with a “dead blow” hammer at their place of employment.

Larry Alvin Crane Jr., 34, of 3108 Nobis Dr., No. 4, is charged with one count of willful injury causing serious injury. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Crane also is charged with one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Joshua Paul, Crane and the victim were working at Graystone Manufacturing in Bettendorf when, at about 10 p.m., Crane walked up behind the victim and struck him repeatedly in the face with a “dead blow” hammer.

After the victim fell to the floor, Crane continued to hit him with the hammer.

Crane then left the scene and went home.

When officers located Crane at his home, he told officers that he hit the victim with his closed fists in self-defense and that the victim had cut him with a knife.