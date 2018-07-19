A Davenport man was arrested Wednesday after police say he assaulted a woman with a knife and tried to sexually assault her in June.
Earl Johnnie Baugh III, 35, no address given, is expected to appear in court Thursday via video arraignment on charges of first-degree burglary, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, and going armed with intent.
The most serious charge, first-degree burglary, carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years in prison. The remaining charges are Class D felonies each punishable by up to five years in prison.
Davenport police responded at 5:23 p.m. June 24 regarding a burglary and attempted sexual assault at the woman’s home.
Baugh, while armed with a large knife, went into the home without the consent or knowledge of the woman around 4:30 a.m. that day. The woman and her three young children were home at the time.
Police say Baugh struck the woman repeatedly with the knife handle, causing multiple bruises on her body. He also cut her arm with the knife, according to police.
He then forcefully pushed her down onto a bed and tried to sexually assault her, according to police.
The woman has a protective order against the man, according to police.