A 19-year-old Davenport man was arrested Monday after police say he discarded a stolen gun when fleeing from the police earlier this month.
Leon D. Simpson Jr., last known address in the 1300 block of West 16th Street, faces a charge of trafficking in stolen weapons-first offense, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Online jail records show he was released from the Scott County Jail late Wednesday morning after posting $5,000 through a bail bond company.
He has a preliminary hearing April 25.
At 10:48 p.m. April 7, Davenport police responded to Lookout Park in the 1400 block of Clay Street for a weapons call.
Police learned a man, later identified as Simpson, jumped on the hood of a Chevy Prizm and destroyed the windshield, according to an arrest affidavit filed April 11 in support of the criminal complaint.
Police estimate the damage between $200 and $500.
Simpson also was in possession of a black and gray colored handgun and waved it in a threatening manner toward three people. Part of the incident was recorded on cell phone video.
Simpson saw police and fled and got rid of the gun, a Remington 1911 .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun reported stolen in 2018 in Davenport.
He told police he fled because he had just broken the window of the vehicle.
Simpson was booked into the jail early April 8 on two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and one count each of fourth-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts stemming from the incident.
He posted $2,000 through a bail bond company and was released the same day.
Simpson will be arraigned on the charges May 9, court records show.