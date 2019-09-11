A Davenport man faces charges after LeClaire Police allege he was driving drunk with three boys in the car and hit one of them in the face.
Donald Harold Rice III, 46, was arrested in LeClaire Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:26 p.m. on one count of child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony; two counts of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; public intoxication, a serious misdemeanor; and fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor.
He also was cited for no valid driver’s license.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by LeClaire Police, Rice was the caregiver for the boys around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was driving while intoxicated and pulled into a parking lot in the 1200 block of North Cody Road at a high rate of speed and almost struck the building.
While inside the vehicle, he hit a 5-year-old boy, blooding his nose. Witnesses pulled the three boys out of the car and took the keys out of the ignition.
Officers found Rice sitting at a picnic table with an open can of beer. His breath smelled of alcohol and he spoke with a “very slurred speech,” according to police.
He admitted to driving and refused all field sobriety tests and a breath test. Before he was taken into custody, he urinated on himself, according to police.