A Davenport man faces multiple charges after police say they found crack cocaine, heroin, and a gun in his apartment.
Seneca R. Mitchum, 32, was booked into the Scott County Jail Thursday morning on charges of possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, failure to affix drug tax stamp, gathering where controlled substances are used, and child endangerment.
He also was being held on a warrant out of Johnson County.
At 6 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Davenport and Iowa City police departments executed a search warrant at Mitchum’s apartment in the 2600 block of Brady Street, and found approximately 41 grams of crack cocaine and approximately three grams of heroin packaged individually for sale and digital scales and packaging materials, according to arrest affidavits released by the Davenport Police Department.
Officers also found a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .380-caliber gun in the night stand next to his bed.
Mitchum has several felony convictions in Illinois for drug, aggravated battery and residential burglary, which prohibits him from possession or owning a firearm.
He stored crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana and numerous unmarked prescription pills in an unlocked drawer in the coffee table in the living room that was accessible to a child in the apartment, according to the affidavit.
The crack cocaine is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while the heroin charge is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The child endangerment charge is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison. The remaining charges are all a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison.