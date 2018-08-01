A Davenport man who was on pretrial release in a gun case was arrested Tuesday after police say they found Ecstasy and prescription pills in an apartment he was in.
Antoine Omar Flournoy, 25, last known address in the 3200 block of Heatherton Drive, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 2:12 p.m. on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, and one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
The charges are all an aggravated misdemeanor, each punishable by up to two years in prison.
Bond was set Wednesday at $2,000 cash or surety. He had a preliminary hearing Aug. 10.
Just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, Bettendorf Police officers searched an apartment at Cross Creek Apartments, 5901 Elmore Avenue.
Officers found a small bag that contained three-and-a-half Ecstasy pills weighting 2.97 grams, according to an arrest affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint.
Officers also found an unmarked prescription bottle containing 57 capsules of a medication for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and several pills of prescription-strength Naproxen, an anti-inflammatory drug, according to the affidavit.
Flournoy, who was at the apartment, admitted that the pills belonged to him, according to the affidavit.
Police on Tuesday arrested another man, Martell LaSean Roberts, 33, after finding marijuana and two loaded handguns that were reported stolen out of Muscatine in a different apartment at Cross Creek Apartments, according to an arrest affidavit found in his case.
He was charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count each of trafficking in stolen weapons, possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and possession of a controlled substance-third offense.
Bond was set Wednesday at $10,000 cash or surety. He also has a preliminary hearing Aug. 10.
It was not known whether the two men are connected. Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said the investigation is ongoing.
Flournoy was arrested in June and charged with trafficking stolen weapons, first offense, possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon and carrying weapons in a separate case.
According to arrest affidavits filed in that case, Davenport Police responded about 8:36 p.m. June 2 to a report of a person in possession of a firearm at Centennial Park, 315 S. Marquette St.
Flournoy was located at the park standing near his vehicle. Officers received information that he is known to conceal a handgun inside a factory-built compartment behind the stereo of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
A search of that location in the vehicle turned up a handgun that was reported stolen, according to the affidavit.
Flournoy has a prior felony conviction out of Cook County and is prohibited from owing or possessing a firearm, according to the affidavit.
He posted $5,000 through a bail bond company and was released from the Scott County Jail. Court records show that his pretrial release in that case was revoked Wednesday and bond was set at $5,000 cash-only.