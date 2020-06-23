Davenport man charged with enticing a minor for sex

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 40-year-old Davenport man has been arrested after police said he tried to entice a minor for sexual purposes.

Frederick Samuel Vogt, of Arlington Avenue, is charged with one count of enticing a minor under 16 for sexual purposes.

The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Evan Obert, on Thursday, June 18, at 5:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to a call involving the enticement of a minor.

Vogt enticed the victim, “a minor under the age of 16, with the intent to commit an illegal sex act upon or sexual exploitation of the minor by using Facebook Messenger.”

In a post-Miranda interview, Vogt admitted to engaging with the victim on the social media platform, according to the affidavit.

Vogt was booked into the Scott County Jail at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday. He was released after posting 10 percent of a $5,000 bond through a bonding company.

