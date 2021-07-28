Davenport man charged with firing shots towards a car sentenced to two years probation, required to obtain GED

Tenorio was originally charged with going armed with intent, a felony, but that charge was dropped as part of plea deal, and Tenorio pleaded guilty in June to assault with a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Both the defense and the prosecution recommended Tenorio receive supervised probation. Andrea Jaeger, Tenorio's defense attorney, mentioned that Tenorio had very little criminal history and said that although he made a mistake, he is anxious to prove to the court that he can and will do better in the future.

Tenorio has family in the area, Jaeger said, and will have a new baby, who is due to be born any day now. She said he's been receiving mental health treatment and has been cooperative throughout the court process.

Judge Jeffrey Bert asked Tenorio to verify he had never finished high school, and when Tenorio affirmed that was the case, Bert said conditions of the probation would include a requirement for Tenorio to obtain his GED and seek and maintain employment.

Burt also included a condition that Tenorio receive a mental health evaluation and follow through with any treatment recommendations, stating that the treatment Tenorio has already been receiving would likely satisfy that requirement.