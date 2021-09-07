Davenport man charged with first-degree murder after Sunday shooting death

A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday morning in relation to the shooting death of an East Moline man Sunday.
Demarco Darrelle Gray Jr., 27, is charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
Davenport police responded to 2225 Nevada Ave. at 1:02 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. They found a wounded man who was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, where he was pronounced dead.
Police identified the man as Jeremiah Earl Martinez-Brown, 25. Rock Island County Circuit Court records show Martinez-Brown as a resident of East Moline.
Gray is currently being held in the Scott County Jail without bond.