 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport man charged with first-degree murder after Sunday shooting death
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Davenport man charged with first-degree murder after Sunday shooting death

  • Updated
  • 0

One man is dead after a shooting Sunday at 2225 Nevada Avenue.

A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday morning in relation to the shooting death of an East Moline man Sunday

Demarco Darrelle Gray Jr., 27, is charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Davenport police responded to 2225 Nevada Ave. at 1:02 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. They found a wounded man who was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, where he was pronounced dead. 

Police identified the man as Jeremiah Earl Martinez-Brown, 25. Rock Island County Circuit Court records show Martinez-Brown as a resident of East Moline. 

Gray is currently being held in the Scott County Jail without bond. 

One man is dead after a shooting Sunday at 2225 Nevada Avenue.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News