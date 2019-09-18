A Davenport man was in custody Wednesday after police say he fled from a state trooper and crashed head-on into another vehicle, injuring himself, his passenger, and the driver of the other vehicle, in July.
Deshawn Austin West, 22, of the 700 block of West 63rd Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday afternoon on two counts of serious injury by vehicle and one count of eluding. The charges are Class D felonies each punishable by up to five years in prison.
He also was cited for driving under suspension, fraudulent use of registration, and no proof of insurance.
Bond was set Wednesday morning at $50,000 cash or surety, court records show. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will be arraigned Oct. 10.
At 1:05 a.m. July 12, West was driving a Hyundai Sonata with fraudulent plates when an Iowa State Patrol officer saw him speeding westbound on Locust Street from Division Street, according to arrest affidavits filed by the Davenport Police Department.
The car was traveling more than 90 mph in a posted 35-mph zone and the trooper tried to pull it over.
West drove north on Fairmount Street at more than 75 mph in a 30-mph zone and drove recklessly through the Five Seasons Mobile Home Park in the 5100 block of Fairmount Street.
While still eluding the trooper, West drove south on Fairmount to Kimberly Road. He lost control of the car and veered into opposite lanes of traffic and struck a northbound Toyota Camry head-on.
Lt. Brian Votroubek said the trooper had backed off from the pursuit, which was being monitored by a supervisor, because of the way West was driving. The trooper came upon the crash after it happened, Votroubek added.
The driver of the Toyota Camry suffered a broken left shoulder blade, broken ribs, cracked vertebrae, knee injury and injury to his pelvis/hips.
West’s passenger suffered a broken hip. West suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
He had seven bags of marijuana, each weighing between 1.5 and 2 grams, and a scale.
Police saw him throwing the items from the vehicle as officers approached.
West’s license has been suspended five times for non-payment of fines, according to the affidavits.
A warrant was issued on one count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a Class D felony, three days after the crash. Scott County Court records show he made an initial appearance on the charge July 17 and was released on his own recognizance.
Davenport Police Maj. Jeff Bladel said lab reports came back in late July and an arrest warrant for the additional felony charges was issued Aug. 2.