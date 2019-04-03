A Davenport man was arrested Wednesday after police say he fondled a girl while she slept in October 2017.
Joshua Michael Andrews, 37, last known address in the 20000 block of North Brady Street, faces one charge of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
He was booked into the Scott County Jail at 10:13 a.m. and was released about an hour later after posting a $10,000 cash-only bond.
He will be arraigned May 2, court records show.
On Oct. 6, 2017, the Davenport Police Department opened a sexual abuse investigation involving Andrews that allegedly occurred the night before.
In an arrest affidavit filed Monday, police allege Andrews fondled the girl while she was sleeping. She turned to her side to stop him, according to the affidavit.
Court records show Andrews was given a suspended prison sentence and placed on five years of probation on charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree arson in 2003 in Scott County.