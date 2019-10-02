{{featured_button_text}}
A Davenport man is facing charges after allegedly hitting a person in the head with a pistol Tuesday night.

Davenport police were called to the 1100 block of W. 6th Street for a shots-fired report.

There they found a person who had been struck in the head with a pistol, according to a news release from the police department.

Police say that Terrance Trevin King, 29, of Davenport, brought a pistol to the house, and struck the person inside the house in the head with the pistol.

The weapon discharged inside the house.

King was apprehended a short time later.  

King has been charged with going armed with intent, a felony, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He is currently being held in the Scott County Jail.

