A Davenport man is facing charges after allegedly hitting a person in the head with a pistol Tuesday night.
Davenport police were called to the 1100 block of W. 6th Street for a shots-fired report.
There they found a person who had been struck in the head with a pistol, according to a news release from the police department.
Police say that Terrance Trevin King, 29, of Davenport, brought a pistol to the house, and struck the person inside the house in the head with the pistol.
The weapon discharged inside the house.
King was apprehended a short time later.
King has been charged with going armed with intent, a felony, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He is currently being held in the Scott County Jail.