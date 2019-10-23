A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday after police say he hit two people with a gun and fired into the air during an argument in September.
Tristen Allen Ramsey, 22, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:26 p.m. on one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Davenport police say the incident happened at 8:36 p.m. Sept. 9.
Ramsey, according to an arrest affidavit, got into an argument with someone in the 900 block of Warren Street. Approximately seven people were in the area at the time.
The argument turned physical and Ramsey pulled a gun and hit two people in the face and head. He fired one or two shots while standing among the group.
Two people were treated for cuts and lacerations and a fired .22-caliber casing was found at the scene, according to the arrest affidavit.
Bond was set Wednesday at $10,000 cash-only. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Nov. 1.
Court records show Ramsey will be sentenced Nov. 20 for driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, in Scott County.