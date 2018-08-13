A Davenport man was in the Scott County Jail Monday after police say he impersonated a police officer and damaged his hotel room Sunday night.
Dimitri A. Martin, 29, is charged with third-degree criminal mischief and impersonating a public official. Both charges are an aggravated misdemeanor each punishable by up to two years in prison.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Davenport police, Martin told a front desk clerk at a hotel in the 6100 block of North Brady Street that he worked for the Davenport Police Department and had been sent there to “watch all the crazies” at 8:25 p.m. Sunday.
Police say he is not employed by the police department.
His address is listed at the hotel, according to the arrest affidavit.
Martin also ripped two light fixtures off the wall of his hotel room, threw a chair off the balcony and broke a large window, according to the arrest affidavit.
The total cost of the damage was estimated at $840.