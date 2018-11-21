Terrance Larunzo Edwards, 51, of Davenport, faces charges in connection with multiple fraudulent insurance claims.
He has been charged with seven counts of insurance fraud - presenting false information, a Class D felony, and one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony, according to a news release from the Iowa Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau.
A bureau investigation began in January 2018. Edwards allegedly submitted multiple fraudulent insurance claims to different insurance companies seeking payments to which he was not entitled.
On Oct. 11, a warrant was issued for Edwards’ arrest. Davenport police arrested him Wednesday. He is being held in Scott County Jail.
Iowans with information about insurance fraud can contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-242-5304.