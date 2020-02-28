Davenport man charged with intent to distribute meth

Agents with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Operations Unit and the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group made another arrest involving the trafficking of methamphetamine Wednesday.
Marion Joseph O’Brien Hare, 29, of 1126 Scott St., Davenport, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Hare, a convicted felon, also had a Ruger .380-caliber pistol with the serial number scratched off and a load clip. He is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Hare also is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, also a Class D felony.
According to the arrest affidavit, Hare sold pills purported to be ecstasy to an undercover agent of the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, or QCMEG.
Part of one of the pills tested positive for methamphetamine.
At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, agents searched Hare’s home and seized the pistol, a box of sandwich baggies, a digital scale and a loose single .380-caliber bullet.
Hare was detained by MEG and Sheriff’s agents after he appeared in Scott County District Court where he pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree theft. On Nov. 25, Hare and another man were caught attempting to sell stolen watches and jewelry at J. H. Revell Jewelers and Goldsmiths in Bettendorf. The watches and jewelry had been stolen Nov. 19 during a burglary of a Davenport jewelry store. Hare is to be sentenced in that case April 16.
When the agents searched Hare, they found 16.6 grams of marijuana. Hare admitted he was a marijuana supplier.
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said use and trafficking of methamphetamine in the county has skyrocketed over the past couple of years.
“We’re getting our meth from Mexico, the Mexican cartels,” Lane said. “They’ve flooded the market. You don’t see anybody cooking it locally anymore.
“Mexico moved into methamphetamine and fentanyl and heroin when Colorado took away their marijuana business,” Lane said. “The meth coming in from Mexico is a lot more pure than what we used to see when it was made locally. Since the cartels have flooded the market, the price of meth has dropped dramatically."
Lane said that the higher amount of meth use has contributed to some of the mental health issues the Sheriff’s Department has been seeing. “We’ve seen people on drugs have these weird delusions,” he said. “But when it comes to meth, those delusions seem to be carried around for a long time. We’re also seeing demographics getting into methamphetamine that were not into it years ago.”
Lane said the meth coming from Mexico is so powerful that it often takes one hit to be hooked.
Hare’s criminal history includes pleading guilty in March of 2010 to a Class D felony charge of willful injury causing bodily injury, and in June of 2010 pleading guilty to two counts of Class D felony third-degree burglary. He was sentenced in Scott County District Court to concurrent five-year prison sentences for each charge.
Federal authorities could take over the case and charge Hare with drug trafficking and weapons charges. There is no parole in the federal system.
Hare was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 bond, cash or surety.