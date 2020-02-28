Davenport man charged with intent to distribute meth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the agents searched Hare, they found 16.6 grams of marijuana. Hare admitted he was a marijuana supplier.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said use and trafficking of methamphetamine in the county has skyrocketed over the past couple of years.

“We’re getting our meth from Mexico, the Mexican cartels,” Lane said. “They’ve flooded the market. You don’t see anybody cooking it locally anymore.

“Mexico moved into methamphetamine and fentanyl and heroin when Colorado took away their marijuana business,” Lane said. “The meth coming in from Mexico is a lot more pure than what we used to see when it was made locally. Since the cartels have flooded the market, the price of meth has dropped dramatically."

Lane said that the higher amount of meth use has contributed to some of the mental health issues the Sheriff’s Department has been seeing. “We’ve seen people on drugs have these weird delusions,” he said. “But when it comes to meth, those delusions seem to be carried around for a long time. We’re also seeing demographics getting into methamphetamine that were not into it years ago.”

Lane said the meth coming from Mexico is so powerful that it often takes one hit to be hooked.