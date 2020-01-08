Davenport man charged with murder

A 19-year-old man was charged with murder Wednesday after police say he confessed to the crime.
Charlie Gary faces first-degree murder, robbery and burglary charges after Davenport Police investigators found the body of Robert Long, 74, at 5:43 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 inside a residence at1500 LeClaire St.
Long was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a police news release, Gary admitted he broke into Long's residence intending to steal the victim's car. He strangled Long and stole items from the property.
Police say Gary then left with the victim's property and car. The defendant was driving the victim's car Wednesday, Jan. 8 when he was arrested.
Gary is being held in the Scott County Jail.