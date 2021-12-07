Davenport man charged with OWI in relation to Palmer College crash

A Davenport man has been charged with an OWI after allegedly driving his truck into a Palmer College building in November.
Kyle Joseph Phillips, 36, was driving north on Brady Street at about 2 a.m. Nov. 5 when he veered left out of the second lane, according to a charging document. Phillips drove off the road onto the sidewalk and hit a light pole, then veered left again and drove into Palmer College's R. Richard Bittner Athletic and Recreational Center.
4:21 Watch Now: Pickup truck is pulled out of Palmer College weight room after crash off Brady Street early on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021
The charging document states Phillips hit Palmer landscaping, a decorative brick wall, a black metal fence, the glass windows on the side of the building and multiple pieces of exercise equipment before coming to a stop inside the weight room of the athletic center.
When officers arrived on scene, they noticed Phillips was showing signs of being drunk, and they asked him to submit to a breath test or a field sobriety test. Phillips refused to do either test, so officers took a sample of Phillip's blood after getting a search warrant. The blood was tested and came back with a BAC of 0.238 g/100 mL.
Phillips was charged on Sunday, Dec. 5 with a first offense OWI, a serious misdemeanor. He's also received three traffic citations for failure to maintain control of a vehicle, striking fixtures upon a highway and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
A crash report states the red 2021 Chevy Silverado that Phillips was driving was totaled in the crash, and the damage to the Palmer College building was between $500,000 and $1 million.
Phillips has a court appearance for the OWI charge scheduled for Dec. 13 at 8:30 a.m.